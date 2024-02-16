Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: WSL team news, line ups and more from the Kingsmeadow Stadium

Chelsea take on Man City in the WSL on Friday evening (Getty Images)

Chelsea host Manchester City at Kingsmeadow in what could be a title-deciding Women’s Super League clash.

Chelsea have won the last three successive titles, including a win in 2021, where they pipped their opponents to the title by just two points.

Emma Hayes’ side lead City by three points, and have the opportunity to extend their advantage to six points with just eight games remaining.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for four trophies, and it will be Hayes’ last chance to win the Champions League before she departs at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States’ Women’s team.

Follow all the live action in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

WSL Chelsea vs Man City LIVE

Kick off at Kingsmeadow is at 7.15pm GMT

The teams will be announced ahead of kick off

Chelsea FC Women - Manchester City WFC

Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV?

16:00 , Sonia Twigg

Chelsea host Manchester City as first meets second in a key clash in the Women’s Super League title race tonight.

Chelsea are aiming to win a fifth league title in a row in what is Emma Hayes’s final season with the Blues.

The defending champions hold a three-point lead at the top of the table after bouncing back from December’s 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

City are in an impressive run of form under Gareth Taylor, winning seven in a row since November, and held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Is Chelsea vs Man City on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

WSL Chelsea vs Man City

14:38 , Sonia Twigg

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Super League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City at Kingsmeadow.