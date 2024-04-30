Chelsea only have 'small chance' of winning WSL

Chelsea have four games remaining in their WSL campaign, while leaders Manchester City have two [Getty Images]

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says her team only have a "small chance" of retaining their Women's Super League title.

The Blues trail leaders Manchester City by six points and have an inferior goal difference, although they have two games in hand.

The first of those games comes on Wednesday when Chelsea face Liverpool - but Hayes says they are up against it to catch City.

"We are not in the driving seat, we don't have the goal difference, we have to catch up," she said.

The WSL is the only trophy Chelsea have left to play for this season, having been in contention for a quadruple at the end of March.

In the past month, they have lost the League Cup final, exited the FA Cup at the semi-final stage and last Saturday were beaten on aggregate by Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

Hayes - who unleashed a furious outburst at the refereeing following their second-leg defeat by Barcelona - said she was pleased to be back in league action just days later.

"We have moved on [from Barcelona]," she said. "We had a day off.

"We have discussed our objectives, and now focus on this game.

"After any loss, the worst thing you can have is a long period of time off. We have a small chance of winning the league, we have to focus on doing that."

Since Chelsea last played in the league, Manchester City have won twice against West Ham and Bristol City while scoring nine unanswered goals.

It has left City with a six point advantage over Chelsea, and a superior goal difference - +46 to the Blues' +39.

Chelsea, who have won the past four WSL titles in a row, now face a battle to win the league before Hayes leaves to take charge of the United States women's national team in the summer.