Chase Young eager to learn from Cameron Jordan, join team full of Buckeyes

Chase Young will be taking the field with the New Orleans Saints alongside several new teammates — but also many familiar faces. The team features several former Ohio State Buckeyes who played with Young in college.

Outside of Young, the Saints currently have three Ohio State alumni on the roster between cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner and wide receiver Chris Olave. To say nothing of leaders he respects like Cameron Jordan and Tyrann Mathieu. He is looking forward to reuniting with them and getting to learn under the Saints coaching staff as he adjusts to a new team.

“Yeah, looking great. Excited to be with Coach Allen, be with Cam, Tyrann,” Young told Yahoo! Sports before the 2024 NFL draft, standing tall and looking at ease after offseason neck surgery in March. He continued, “Pete Werner who I went to college with. Marshon (Lattimore), he was before me. I was there with (Chris) Olave. So it feels like Ohio State University over there a little bit. I’m definitely excited to be a part of that defense. I’m definitely settled in, I’m ready to go.”

Young also says that he’s eager to have the chance to work with and share a defense with standout defensive end Cameron Jordan: “Hoping I don’t get too annoying. I’m definitely going to be asking him, picking his thoughts on everything. Obviously Cam, he’s a future Hall of Famer. Hundred-plus sacks, just an O.G. in the game. So it’s definitely a great opportunity I don’t take for granted.”

Young was originally selected by the Washington Commanders as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, taking the field for the team for four seasons before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers last year. He was signed by the Saints in March to a unique $13 million deal. Young totaled 2.5 sacks and 10 tackles with 16 pressures over nine regular-season appearances for the 49ers, also accounting for a sack in the team’s Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire