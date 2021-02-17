Chase Elliott will start first in Daytona road course race
NASCAR's road racing king is getting to start first at the Daytona road course.
Chase Elliott will lead the field to green on Sunday in the first race of 2021 with a starting lineup set by NASCAR's qualifying formula. Just eight of 36 points races will have practice and qualifying this season and those races will use a formula to decide where each driver starts.
The formula consists of four parts: A driver’s finishing position from the previous race (25 percent), the car’s finishing position from the previous event (25 percent), where the team is in owner points (35 percent) and the driver’s fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent). The driver with the lowest combined number starts first.
Elliott was second to Michael McDowell in the rain-delayed Daytona 500. McDowell will start alongside him on the front row.
Elliott, the defending Cup Series champion, has won the last four Cup Series points races on road courses dating back to the 2019 race at Watkins Glen. He came close to winning the exhibition Busch Clash a week ago but his last-ditch pass attempt on Ryan Blaney resulted in a collision that allowed Kyle Busch to win.
The Daytona road course race is on the schedule for the second consecutive season as a substitute race because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 race was added to the schedule because NASCAR was unable to race at Watkins Glen. Sunday's race was swapped in for NASCAR's annual trip to Auto Club Speedway in California.
Starting lineup
1. Chase Elliott
2. Michael McDowell
3. Austin Dillon
4. Denny Hamlin
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Ryan Preece
7. Corey LaJoie
8. Kyle Larson
9. Ross Chastain
10. Bubba Wallace
11. Joey Logano
12. Christopher Bell
13. Cole Custer
14. Kyle Busch
15. Brad Keselowski
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Kurt Busch
18. Chase Briscoe
19. Martin Truex Jr.
20. Justin Haley
21. Cody Ware
23. William Byron
23. Josh Bilicki
24. Tyler Reddick
25. Garrett Smithley
26. Aric Almirola
27. Ryan Blaney
28. Scott Heckert
29. Quin Houff
30. Chris Buescher
31. Anthony Alfredo
32. Matt DiBenedetto
33. Ryan Newman
34. AJ Allmendinger
35. Daniel Suarez
36. Alex Bowman
37. Erik Jones
38. Ty Dillon
39. James Davison
40. Timmy Hill
