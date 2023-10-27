Charvarius Ward on Sam Darnold replacing Brock Purdy: "Ain't no drop off"

Last night, the first and seventh overall picks in the 2018 draft played. On Sunday, the third pick that same year could be on the field. And the 49ers really do believe in Sam Darnold.

Here's what cornerback Charvarius Ward had to say about the prospect of Darnold replacing Brock Purdy, who suffered a concussion on Monday night:

"I expect us to win, same as I do with Brock," Ward told Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, via 49ersWebZone.com. "Darnold's a seasoned vet. He's played six years; he came in the NFL with me. I expect him to come in and sling that [expletive was deleted but we think hope it starts with "muther"] around. Ain’t no drop off. We’re good."

Coach Kyle Shanahan has quietly been a Darnold fan, for years. After his time with the Jets and the Panthers, he has landed in San Francisco. He showed enough to persuade the 49ers to move on from Trey Lance.

Now, absent clearance for Purdy only six days after suffering a head injury, Darnold will get a chance to show what he can do. And if Darnold plays well, it will give Shanahan something to think about during the Week 9 bye.