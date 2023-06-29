Charlotte Hornets extend qualifying offer to Miles Bridges, making him a restricted free agent

Andrew Brewster
On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are extended a qualifying offer to former Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges, making him a restricted offer.

The move will allow other teams to still pursue Bridges as a free agent, but the Hornets would have the opportunity to match any offer for Bridges’ services.

Bridges is currently on probation and also has a 30-game suspension with the NBA, ten of which he still has to serve after he pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges.

