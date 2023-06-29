Charlotte Hornets extend qualifying offer to Miles Bridges, making him a restricted free agent

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are extended a qualifying offer to former Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges, making him a restricted offer.

The move will allow other teams to still pursue Bridges as a free agent, but the Hornets would have the opportunity to match any offer for Bridges’ services.

Bridges is currently on probation and also has a 30-game suspension with the NBA, ten of which he still has to serve after he pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges.

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team has extended Qualifying Offers to the following players: Miles Bridges, Theo Maledon and PJ Washington, making all three restricted free agents. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) June 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire