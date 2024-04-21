Charlotte 49ers show off new quarterback, passing attack in spring football game

If you enjoy spamming four verticals on Madden and are patiently awaiting the July release of NCAA Football 2025, you would have enjoyed the Charlotte 49ers’ second spring game under Biff Poggi.

Charlotte debuted its 2024 roster with a passing-exclusive spring game, welcoming the 49er faithful to Jerry Richardson Stadium for the first time in more than five months. Although no score was kept between the green and white teams, Poggi was impressed with the performance and composure of his new and improved roster.

“I’m very thankful that we didn’t have any injuries all spring — nothing major. I love the team. The kids are awesome, and the way they compete is incredible,” Poggi told the media after the exhibition. “It’s a totally different feeling from last year, a totally different vibe. I’m very pleased, and I feel very blessed to be here.

“As far as the game goes, this was a blitz-pickup passing scrimmage. There’s nothing harder in football than a full blitz pickup passing situation, where everyone on the field knows you are not going to run the ball. I thought we played really well,” Poggi continued.

The exhibition ran just over an hour, featuring special teams, 7-on-7, and full 11-on-11 action. It was clear that Charlotte had no intention of showing their hand during the spring session, and even in the limited action, two newcomer quarterbacks showed flashes — and Charlotte might have found another stud receiver through the portal.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday night’s green vs. white spring game:

OPTIMISTIC QUARTERBACK PLAY

After a year of sub-par quarterback play, featuring seven touchdowns to 16 interceptions in a split-starter system, all eyes were on the signal-callers on Saturday night. As he’s done all spring, Florida transfer Max Brown got the start with the first team, making his debut in green and gold.

Brown was impressed with the team’s ability to mesh in such a short period and knows that the 49ers have much more to show on offense when August rolls around.

“I think we’re in a great spot. I think today showed a little bit of what we can do, but I think there’s a lot more that’s coming in the fall,” Brown said. “These guys have a chip on their shoulder to prove people wrong. We’ve got a lot of playmakers in the running back, receiver, and tight end room, especially. Coming together this spring was really the biggest thing we did. I’m excited for these guys.”

Although tossing the lone interception of the day in 7-on-7, Brown was impressive in working through his reads — especially with zero-blitzes coming with regularity. Brown tossed the first score of the evening to returning wideout Jaden Bradley, bringing those in attendance to their feet.

After daily competition through the spring, Charlotte’s best cornerback Dontae Balfour had nothing but praise for Brown.

“Max just fit right in. He’s going to be a dominant player in this conference,” Balfour said. “He throws the ball efficiently back-shoulder — he can really do it all. And he’s mobile.”

But Brown wasn’t the only quarterback that caught Balfour’s eye. True freshman DeShawn Purdie was impressive in his collegiate debut, and the 17-year-old signal-caller is garnering respect within the 49ers locker room — and fast.

“Purdie, for him to be young, he has a lot of potential,” Balfour said. “He’s not scared to throw the deep ball and he’s not scared to throw into traffic. He’s going to be really good.”

Poggi echoed Balfour’s comments, and although Brown will likely be the day-one starter, it’s clear that the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Baltimore native is climbing the depth chart, where he’s currently slotted third behind returning split-starter Trexler Ivey.

“Purdie had a great night, and he’s going to be a great player,” Poggi said. “He’s very talented and he’s coming along. I’m very pleased with how he played.”

Purdie connected on multiple deep balls during the exhibition, highlighted by the final score of the night — a jump ball into the corner of the endzone where Independence C.C. transfer Isaiah Myers pulled down a one-handed catch, marking the best moment of the night. Purdie, a three-star prospect, enrolled early with the 49ers after throwing for over 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns in his final two years with Millford Mill Academy in Maryland.

‘UP-TOP ZAY’

Charlotte lacked explosive plays in the passing game a season ago, but the new targets are opening up the field, and as Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said, help is on the way.

“A lot of starters were out on both sides tonight. I loved the quarterback play, and we’ve got receivers that can make plays, and we’ve got a bunch of receivers that are coming in. I’m optimistic,” said Poggi.

Myers, a 6-foot-5 target from the JUCO ranks, was impressive all spring, and Saturday night showed that he brings a facet to Charlotte’s offense that was missing last season — a jump-ball target.

“I like to call him ‘Up-top Zay’. That’s my guy,” Brown said of Myers. “He makes plays, and he’s a great vertical threat and has great hands. I’m excited to see what he can do this fall.”

Myers played in 10 games last season with Independence Community College, leading the conference with eight touchdowns on 40 catches. The tallest receiver on the roster, Myers knew that he wanted to play with Brown and that he could be a deep threat that Charlotte has been lacking since Poggi took the reins a season ago.

“That’s one of the opportunities that I have seen here. I like the offense, the NFL style with a lot of deep passes, running the ball and play-aciton,” Myers said of being a deep threat in Mike Miller’s offense. “I feel like we just all came together. I like where this team is.”

‘I think good times are coming’

While there are rarely takeaways from a spring exhibition game, especially when a team eliminates an entire facet of their gameplan (not a single run the entire game), it’s clear that this edition of Poggi’s team is more connected.

“I love how much they compete, and there’s no criticizing or taunting — none of that stuff,” Poggi said.

Charlotte added 29 players in December and has continued to build through the transfer portal through the spring. According to new associate head coach and tight ends coach Tim Brewster, good times are coming for the 49ers.

“I think that the potential of this job is amazing, and I couldn’t be more fired up about the direction under coach Poggi,” said Brewster. “We’re recruiting the lights out – we’re going to get them. I think good times are coming for the 49ers.”