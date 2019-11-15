Charles Barkley's analysis of Carmelo Anthony joining Trail Blazers is a lot of 'dribble-dribble'

Charles Barkley is cautious Carmelo Anthony will succeed in Portland. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly signing Carmelo Anthony, the 2013 NBA scoring champion who last played for the Houston Rockets a full year ago.

He’ll join All-Star guard and early MVP candidate Damian Lillard, as well as CJ McCollum, the 2016 Most Improved Player. If you’re already raising your eyebrows at the amount of ball-handling stars now on the roster, you’re not alone.

Neither Shaquille O’Neal nor Charles Barkley were sold on the signing and said so during “Inside the NBA” on Thursday night. They agree that it’s a great opportunity for Anthony, 35, but he will need to be accepting of his bench role and assist as a complementary asset to the Trail Blazers’ already established stars.

Barkley’s assessment is, well, more in layman’s terms than any intense X’s and O’s analysis.

“They already got two guys who dribble dribble.” 🤣🤣



Barkley on Anthony’s place with the Trail Blazers:

“What’s going to be interesting is those guards dominate the ball so much. And I just don’t understand ... ... it’s like he’s going to a worse situation. Because in Houston they only had one guy who ‘dribble-dribble-dribble-dribble-dribble. [In Portland] they got two guys who ‘dribble-dribble.’”

That’s one way to put it.

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and 16-year veteran, will have to be OK with giving up some “dribble-dribble” since Lillard and McCollum are all about the “dribble-dribble” and would like to dribble their way to an NBA title.

In other words, it will be an experiment worth watching in Portland the analysis of which will always be worth watching on TNT.

The Blazers (4-8) have a hole to fill after Zach Collins underwent shoulder surgery and is out until at least March. Lillard reportedly was always on board with signing Anthony, who will join the team for its six-game road trip that begins Saturday.

