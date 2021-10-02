Chargers Week 4 injury report: DT Justin Jones out, 2 questionable

The Chargers had their final practice on Saturday ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Raiders.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray sustained a leg injury at practice, which we can now directly pinpoint as his ankle. In particular, he re-injured the same ankle that knocked him out of the Cowboys game briefly in Week 2.

With that being said, Murray is questionable for Monday’s game. Head coach Brandon Staley said the team will know more about the severity of his injury later today.

For the third straight week, defensive tackle Justin Jones will not play.

Jones participated in a limited capacity the first two days at practice, but he was a non-participant today.

Jones has been dealing with a calf issue, which Staley has been calling just a cramp numerous times. But it’s likely that it could be strained now.

Joe Gaziano was signed to the active roster, but it’s also likely that either Breiden Fehoko or Forrest Merrill will get promoted from the practice squad.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who also hasn’t played the past two games, is questionable with a shoulder issue. If Harris is unable to play, Tevaughn Campbell will likely get the start in the slot.