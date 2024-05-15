Chargers sign Chris Collins, waive Brevin Allen

The Chargers made a new signing to their roster.

After attending the team’s rookie minicamp, Chris Collins made quite the impression on the staff. He was signed to a full-time roster spot on Tuesday.

Collins primarily played outside linebacker in his final year in college, and that is also his listed position with the Chargers.

In a corresponding move, Brevin Allen was waived. Allen was a 2023 undrafted free agent who played in two games with the team last year after being elevated to the practice squad.

Collins will have stiff competition to make one of the four or five EDGE spots, especially after the team signed Bud Dupree earlier in the week. But he could certainly impress the coaching staff enough to fight for a practice squad spot should he prove himself during camp and the preseason.

Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter certainly got a good look at his 6-foot-5 and 255-pound frame in the Big Ten.

Collins racked up 86 tackles and 6.5 sacks during his time at both Minnesota and North Carolina.

