Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in season opener vs. Washington

In the opening game of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers took care of business on the road against Washington.

I chose three players that I felt made a huge impact on the game, but there were a handful of other top performers.

With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s game, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.

Top 5 Offense

QB Justin Herbert – 84.7

WR Mike Williams – 79.7

WR Keenan Allen – 75.3

OL Rashawn Slater – 73.5

OL Matt Feiler – 73.2

Top 5 Defense

S Derwin James – 90.0

EDGE Joey Bosa – 82.8

LB Kyzir White – 82.6

CB Chris Harris Jr. – 76.6

LB Kenneth Murray – 75.0

Bottom 5 Offense

RB Austin Ekeler – 58.6

OL Corey Linsley – 58.5

RB Larry Rountree III – 57.2

OT Bryan Bulaga – 55.8

TE Donald Parham – 53.6

Bottom 5 Defense

DL Justin Jones – 54.8

EDGE Kyler Fackrell – 50.9

CB Michael Davis – 46.8

DT Jerry Tillery – 43.7

DT Eric Banks – 29.7