Chargers PFF grades: Best, worst performers in season opener vs. Washington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In the opening game of the 2021 regular season, the Chargers took care of business on the road against Washington.
I chose three players that I felt made a huge impact on the game, but there were a handful of other top performers.
With that being said, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday’s game, according to Pro Football Focus’ player grades.
Top 5 Offense
QB Justin Herbert – 84.7
WR Mike Williams – 79.7
WR Keenan Allen – 75.3
OL Rashawn Slater – 73.5
OL Matt Feiler – 73.2
Top 5 Defense
S Derwin James – 90.0
EDGE Joey Bosa – 82.8
LB Kyzir White – 82.6
CB Chris Harris Jr. – 76.6
LB Kenneth Murray – 75.0
Bottom 5 Offense
RB Austin Ekeler – 58.6
OL Corey Linsley – 58.5
RB Larry Rountree III – 57.2
OT Bryan Bulaga – 55.8
TE Donald Parham – 53.6
Bottom 5 Defense
DL Justin Jones – 54.8
EDGE Kyler Fackrell – 50.9
CB Michael Davis – 46.8
DT Jerry Tillery – 43.7
DT Eric Banks – 29.7