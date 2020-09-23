Chargers doctor reportedly punctured QB Taylor's lung with pain-killing injection

A Los Angeles Chargers doctor allegedly punctured the lung of the team’s starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, while attempting to give him a pain-killing injection, according to ESPN.

Taylor had been scheduled to start Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs and was given an injection to relieve pain from cracked ribs he had suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in the opening game of the season. However, to the surprise of many, including his own teammates, Taylor was scratched from the line-up at the last minute and rookie Justin Herbert started the game instead. Taylor was subsequently taken to hospital and released later on Sunday, with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn only saying that his quarterback had experienced “complications” with an injury.

Herbert made the most of his chance and nearly led the Chargers to victory over the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, eventually losing 23-20 in overtime. Lynn later said that he expected Taylor to keep his place in the team once he recovers. “If Tyrod is 100%, he’s our quarterback,” Lynn said. However, Herbert is expected to start the Chargers’ game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend as Taylor continues his recovery.

ESPN reported that the NFL Players Association is investigating the situation and exploring any possible action. The 31-year-old Taylor is set to make $5m this season in the final year of a two-year contract with the Chargers.

Sunday’s slate of games was blighted by injuries. Two of the league’s best young players, the 49ers’ Nick Bosa and the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, are set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining serious knee injuries.