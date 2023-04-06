What channel is the Yankee game on tonight? How to stream Yankees games live online

Start streaming the news...

There are 20 New York Yankees games streaming on Amazon Prime Video this season, the first of which was April 4 when they hosted the Philadelphia Phillies.

YES Network’s broadcast team is producing 30-minute pregame shows, with Michael Kay calling the games along with David Cone, Paul O’Neill, John Flaherty and Jeff Nelson.

According to Amazon, the games will be available for replay on Prime Video for 48 hours following their conclusion. And Prime Video’s live Yankees games will be available to MLB.TV subscribers outside the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey and Northeast Pennsylvania.

New members can get a 30-day free trial. Click here for more information.

Yankees games streaming on Amazon Prime Video

April 4: Philadelphia at Yankees – 7:00 pmApril 19: L.A. Angels at Yankees – 7:00 pmMay 3: Cleveland at Yankees – 7:00 pmMay 17: Yankees at Toronto– 7:00 pmMay 24: Baltimore at Yankees – 7:00 pmJune 21: Seattle at Yankees – 7:00 pmJune 30: Yankees at St. Louis– 8:00 pmJuly 5: Baltimore at Yankees – 7:00 pmJuly 8: Chicago Cubs at Yankees – 1:00 pmJuly 19: Yankees at L.A. Angels – 7:00 pmAug. 2: Tampa Bay at Yankees – 7:00 pmAug. 4: Houston at Yankees – 7:00 pmAug. 16: Yankees at Atlanta– 7:00 pmAug. 18: Boston at Yankees – 7:00 pmAug. 20: Boston at Yankees – 1:30 pmSept. 1: Yankees at Houston– 8:00 pmSept. 11: Yankees at Boston– 7:00 pmSept. 13: Yankees at Boston– 7:00 pmSept. 20: Toronto at Yankees – 7:00 pmSept. 27: Yankees at Toronto – 7:00 pm

