What channel is Wisconsin vs. Purdue on Sunday? Time, TV, streaming

It's hard to call Wisconsin's 80-72 overtime loss to Nebraska on Thursday night a trap game when you consider that the Badgers led the Cornhuskers by as many as 18 points early in the second half.

But the Badgers' surprising collapse continued an interesting trend this season involving teams that have been ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

Top 10 squads are only defeating unranked opponents on the road at about a 45% clip. The lowest-ever victory rate for top-10 teams away from home is a little over 60% in the 2015-16 season, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The No. 6 Badgers (16-5 overall, 8-2 Big Ten) don't have to worry about that Sunday, though, as they get the chance to knock off No. 2 Purdue (20-2, 9-2) at the Kohl Center, with first place in the Big Ten on the line.

Both teams also look to strengthen their resume to earn a high NCAA tournament seed with a move-the-needle win. The Boilermakers are 7-2 in quadrant 1 NET games. The Badgers are 6-4.

Here's how to watch and listen to the action:

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) misses a dunk while being defended by Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) and guard Max Klesmit (11) during the first half of their game Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue start time

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: Noon CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Nebraska on Sunday?

TV: CBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the CBS Sports or Paramount Plus app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin-Purdue game on the radio?

FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Wisconsin vs. Purdue game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on Channel 195. The Purdue broadcast is on Channel 83.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue channel Sunday; time, TV, stream