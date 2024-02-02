The Wisconsin Badgers lose big halftime lead as they fall on road to Nebraska again.

LINCOLN, Neb. – If Greg Gard’s team fails to win the Big Ten regular-season title, the Wisconsin players and coaches might look back at their stunning 80-72 overtime loss to Nebraska as the No. 1 reason.

UW led by 16 points after one half and by double digits for much of the second half but collapsed in a sea of turnovers and missed shots Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The result was eerily similar to last season, when UW blew a 17-point lead in the second half and fell by 10 points in overtime.

This loss was more costly.

The Badgers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) fell out of first place, one-half game behind idle Purdue (20-2, 9-2).

BOX SCORE: Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 72

Purdue, which handed Northwestern a 105-96 overtime loss on Wednesday, plays Sunday at UW.

Nebraska (16-6, 6-5) improved to 6-0 in Big Ten home games and to 14-1 in all home games this season.

The Badgers shot 50.0% from three-point range and 55.0% overall in handing the Cornhuskers a 16-point loss last month in Madison.

Life on the road wasn’t all that bad for UW, at least for one half.

The Badgers shot 55.2% (16 of 29) in building a 43-27 halftime lead.

Gard's team looked uncharacteristically rattled in the second half and in the overtime.

UW hit 4 of 14 three-pointers and 10 of 28 shots in the second half and then went 1 of 3 from three-point range and 1 of 7 overall in the overtime.

AJ Storr led UW with 28 points but had only 10 after halftime. Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit added 13 apiece for UW.

Tyler Wahl was limited to seven points. Steven Crowl was limited to two shots and one point.

UW had 16 turnovers – 10 after the opening half.

C.J. Wilcher scored 22 points, Rienk Mast added 20 and Brice Williams added 17 for Nebraska.

That trio combined to hit 9 of 18 three-pointers.

Storr was fantastic early in the opening half for UW and Hepburn was fantastic late to help the Badgers build a 43-27 lead.

Storr hit his first four shots, including 2 three-pointers, to help UW build a 12-4 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Nebraska’s shooters were off for most of the half and UW ran some of its best offense of the season to build a 27-8 lead with 9:51 left in the half.

To that point, Storr was had 14 points and UW had hit 10 of 16 shots.

The Badgers got a bit three happy, however, and Nebraska went on a 9-0 run to pull within 27-17 with 6:57 left.

Storr hit a huge three-pointer after the Cornhuskers had pulled within 31-22 and then Hepburn took over in the final two minutes.

Hepburn scored seven points in a span of 29 seconds to turn a 34-23 lead into a 41-23 lead. He started the run with a jumper, then scored off a steal and then converted a three-point play off a steal.

The Cornhuskers entered the night shooting 48.7% from three-point range and averaging 81.8 points per game in Big Ten home games.

They finished the half at 27.3% from three-point range (3 of 11) and 38.5% overall (10 of 26).

Nebraska finally started hitting shots and the Cornhuskers’ run, coupled with frantic offense by UW allowed the home team to pull within 50-43 on a three-pointer by Wilcher with 12:04 left. That came after Wilcher hit three free throws after he was fouled on a three-point attempt by Klesmit.

After a turnover by Klesmit with 11:55 left, Juwan Gary hit 1 of 2 free throws and Sam Hoiberg scored inside.

UW’s lead was down to 50-46. After a turnover by Crowl, Wilcher buried another three-pointer and UW’s lead was 50-49 with 10:49 left.

The Badgers took a timeout with 10:42 left but whatever Gard said in the huddle didn’t work.

Wilcher hit a jumper to forge a 52-52 tie with 8:39 left and the Badgers kept turning the ball over.

An errant pass by Hepburn on an attempted lob to Storr was UW’s ninth of the half and 15th of the game. That came with 6:41 left but Wahl made three huge plays to help UW take a 58-52 lead with 5:31 left.

He came up with a steal and fed Klesmit for a three and then forced another turnover and found Klesmit for another three-pointer.

Timeout Nebraska with 5:28 left.

Klesmit continued his run and pushed it to 11 points in a row for UW.

He missed a long three-pointer with UW leading by four, but Crowl tipped the loose ball to Wahl in the lane.

Wahl scored and was fouled with 3:36 left. Wahl missed the free throw and UW’s lead was six

Hoiberg was fouled with 3:14 left and made 1 of 2 attempts.

Could UW hold the lead?

Hepburn missed a jumper and Williams hit a jumper with 2:19 left and UW’s lead was 65-62.

Hepurn missed a deep three late in the shot clock, the Cornhuskers got the rebound and called a timeout with 1:19 left.

Mast hit a tough three-pointer for a 65-65 tie with 1:06 left. Storr tried to answer with a three-pointer but missed and Nebraska got the rebound.

The Cornuskers took a timeout with 38.6 seconds left, including 22 seconds on the shot clock.

Could UW get a stop?

No.

Mast missed a three-pointer but Williams grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 30.4 seconds left.

Williams, an 84.8% free-throw shooter, hit both shots and Nebraska led, 67-65.

Timeout UW with 27.6 seconds left.

Storr scored on a drive to forge a tie and Williams missed a jumper that could have given the Cornhuskers the victory.

Overtime.

Mast scored inside and then passed to Juwan Gary (nine points) for a three-point play with 3:57 lead and the Cornhuskers had a 72-68 lead.

Storr hit a three-pointer with 3:26 left and after both teams failed to score, Williams scored on a drive for a 74-71 lead with 2:25 left.

Wahl was fouled with 2:04 left but made just 1 of 2 free throws.

Mast scored inside again and the lead was 76-72. Storr missed a jumper and Williams was fouled with 1:10 left and hit both free throws for a six-point lead.

Storr turned the ball over and the crowd on its feet roaring. Williams was fouled with 50.5 seconds left and hit both free throws.

The Nebraska students started getting ready to storm the court.

They had good reason. Their team had rallied to take down the No. 6 team in the country in stunning fashion.

Wisconsin's AJ Storr shoots over Nebraska's Rienk Mast during the first half Thursday night.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers lose big halftime lead as they fall on road to Nebraska