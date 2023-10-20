What channel is Wisconsin vs. Illinois on Saturday? Time, TV, odds for Badgers' game against Fighting Illini

Fans who enjoy going back in time will probably want to tune into the Wisconsin-Illinois football game Saturday.

Former UW defensive coordinator and interim coach Jim Leonhard is now a defensive analyst at Illinois.

He was hired by Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, who spent seven years in the same position in Madison before leaving for Arkansas.

In addition to those turn-back-the-clock scenarios, it's also a payback game for the Badgers as the Bielema and the llini routed Wisconsin last season, 34-10.

Paul Chryst was fired the next day and Leonhard took over the program for the rest of the year.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin vs. Illinois start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Wisconsin vs. Illinois on Saturday?

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: You can stream the game through the FOX and FOX Sports apps through your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analysis) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Wisconsin vs. Illinois game on the radio?

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play by play), Mark Tauscher (analyst) and Patrick Herb (sideline reporter) will be on the call for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday.

Spread: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Over/under : 42.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -135, Illinois +115

Wisconsin has hit the game under total in eight of its last 12 games and has a 54% chance to cover the spread.

How can I get tickets to Wisconsin-Illinois?

Regular-price tickets are available through the Illinois website. Prices range from $37 to $99.

Wisconsin's 2023 football roster

You can print or download Wisconsin's full roster.

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Buffalo, W, 38-17 Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State, L, 31-22 Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m. vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 Friday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. at Purdue W, 38-17 Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 Saturday, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. vs. Iowa L, 15-6 Saturday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. at Illinois Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State Saturday, Nov. 4, TBD at Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, TBD vs. Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 18, TBD vs. Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 25, TBD at Minnesota

