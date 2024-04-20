What channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega on today? Time, TV schedule

The NASCAR Xfinity Series continues the season with Saturday's Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

It's an all RCR front row with Austin Hill on the pole. Hill won the first two races of the season, both at pack racing tracks.

Last year, Jeb Burton earned the first win for Jordan Anderson Racing and locked himself into the playoffs with a win at Talladega.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega:

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Talladega TV schedule, start time for Ag-Pro 300

Green Flag Time: Approx. 3 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 mile oval) at Talladega County, Alabama

Length: 113 laps, 300.58 miles

Stages: 25 laps, 25 laps, 63 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the game include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule

All times Central.

Feb. 19: United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)

Feb. 24: RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)

March 2: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: John Hunter Nemechek)

March 9: Untitled race at Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)

March 23: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 30: ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)

April 6: DUDE Wipes 250, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: Aric Almirola)

April 13: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Sam Mayer)

April 20: Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m., FOX)

April 27: A-GAME 200, Dover Motor Speedway (12:30 p.m., FS1)

May 11: Untitled race at Darlington Raceway (12:30 p.m., FS1)

May 25: Untitled race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (12 p.m., FOX)

June 1: Pacific Office Automation 200, Portland International Raceway (3:30 p.m., FS1)

June 8: Sonoma 250, Sonoma Raceway (7 p.m., FS1)

June 15: Untitled race at Iowa Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 22: Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

June 29: Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway (4 p.m., USA Network)

July 6: The Loop 110, Chicago street course (1:30 p.m., NBC)

July 13: Untitled race at Pocono Raceway (2 p.m., USA Network)

July 20: Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m., NBC)

Aug. 17: Cabo Wabo 200, Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 23: Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network)

Aug. 31: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway (2:30 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 7: Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 14: Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (2 p.m., USA Network)

Sept. 20: Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway (6:30 p.m., USA Network) Regular season finale

Sept. 28: Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway (2:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 5: Untitled race at Talladega Superspeedway (2:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 12

Oct. 12: Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (2:30 p.m., USA Network) Round of 12

Oct. 19: Untitled race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Oct. 26: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m., NBC) Round of 8

Nov. 2: Untitled race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m., USA Network) Round of 8

Nov. 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m., USA Network)

