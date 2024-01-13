What channel is Louisville vs N.C. State on today? Time, TV and radio schedule for U of L

If you're a Louisville men's basketball fan, you deserved 48 hours to bask in the Cardinals' road upset of Miami on Wednesday night.

But no one would blame you for wondering, "Is this sustainable?"

We'll find out when U of L (6-9, 1-3 ACC) takes the court against N.C. State (11-4, 3-1) today at the KFC Yum! Center looking to win back-to-back conference games for the first time under second-year head coach Kenny Payne.

Payne's message to his team after the biggest win of his tenure was simple: If you fight, results will follow.

"If you do it consistently," he said Friday, "you'll win more consistently."

Consistency has eluded the Cards, however, since Payne took over the reins of his alma mater. Only twice under his guidance have they been able to string together consecutive wins; and those came against mid-major opponents.

And, as Mike James put it after scoring a career-high 26 points Wednesday, they have "no excuses" for failing to match the intensity they brought against the Hurricanes during the final 16 games of the regular season.

"We can't let this one game just be, 'Oh, we got a win and we're happy," Skyy Clark said. "We got to capitalize on it and come ready (to play) Saturday."

N.C. State is one of four one-loss teams remaining in the ACC but enters the weekend ninth in the conference (+11.38) on statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency rankings. Louisville, at -1.85, is last.

In the past week, the Wolfpack has beaten a Virginia team — that was 24 points better than Louisville — by 16 and lost to No. 7 North Carolina by 13.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. N.C. State start time

Louisville guard Skyy Clark and his teammates upset Miami on the road Wednesday night.

U of L and N.C. State are scheduled to tip off at noon Saturday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. N.C. State basketball betting odds, score prediction

Cardinals guard Mike James scored a career-high 26 points Wednesday night in a road win against Miami.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 6-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 149 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 29% chance of winning and projects a score of 76-70 in N.C. State's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Wolfpack victory (72%), with a projected score of 76-70.

What channel is Louisville vs. N.C. State on today?

Louisville coach Kenny Payne's team will try to build off its upset Wednesday against the host Hurricanes.

The game between U of L and N.C. State will air on The CW (WBKI-TV). To check your local listings, click here.

Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don't have cable, you can use streaming services such as Hulu (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. N.C. State on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano is scheduled to be the analyst for Saturday's game against N.C. State.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-N.C. State basketball channel, time, odds, streaming info