Louisville basketball snaps 22-game road losing streak at Miami for 1st ACC win of season

With a depleted roster and hope at a premium, Kenny Payne has been asking his Louisville men's basketball players for "special nights."

Mike James rose to the occasion Wednesday at Miami. And, unlike the last Cardinal to go nuts against the Hurricanes, the Orlando, Florida, native walked out of the Watsco Center a winner.

James' career-high 26 points powered the biggest victory of Payne's tenure, 80-71 on the home court of a team coming off a trip to last season's Final Four.

U of L (6-9, 1-3 ACC) snapped not only its 22-game road losing streak but also dealt the Hurricanes (11-4, 2-2) their first loss at the Watsco Center since Feb. 25, 2023.

To do so, the seven scholarship players at Payne's disposal had to rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half and hold on for dear life after taking a 61-60 lead with 8:36 remaining in regulation.

They kept Miami at bay by holding the country's 13th-best team in terms of field-goal percentage entering the game (50.2%) to 5-for-25 shooting over the final 14:20 and by scoring 24 points off the Hurricanes' 13 turnovers.

James, whose performance called to mind El Ellis’ 33-point outing at the Watsco Center on Feb. 11, 2023, scored seven of the Cards' final 17 points and 16 of their first 20, including a 10-0 run in a span of 2 minutes, 30 seconds during the opening period.

The redshirt sophomore also came up with a clutch steal that set up Skyy Clark at the free-throw line to stretch the lead to 77-71 during the final minute.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had a huge night, too, with 22 points and nine rebounds. The junior big man entered the game having totaled 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting with eight rebounds during back-to-back losses against Virginia and Pittsburgh to start the new year.

Freshman Curtis Williams, meanwhile, posted his third consecutive double-digit outing off the bench with 13 points.

Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday for a noon tipoff against N.C. State.

This story will be updated.

