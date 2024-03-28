What channel is Illinois basketball vs Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Illinois basketball looks to continue rowing its boat in uncharted March Madness waters under Brad Underwood.

The Fighting Illini (28-8, 14-6 in Big Ten play) — who dominated from start to finish in their 89-63 win over Duquesne in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday — are appearing in the Sweet 16 for the first time under Underwood and will take on 2 seed Iowa State on Thursday, March 28 inside TD Garden in Boston.

Behind Terrance Shannon's 30-point performance on Saturday in Omaha against Duquesne, the Illini were able to punch the program's first ticket past the first weekend to the Sweet 16 since 2005. For Shannon — who went an impressive 5-of-6 from the field for 16 points in the second half — it was the seventh 30-point game of the season and the program's third 30-point performance from a player in an NCAA Tournament game.

On the flip side, Iowa State (29-7 overall, 13-5 in Big 12 play) enters the East Region semifinals as one of the hottest remaining teams in the tournament, winning eight of their last nine including a win over Houston in the Big 12 Tournament championship game.

Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey run the Cyclones offense as Iowa State's No. 1 and No. 2 scorers, respectively. Iowa State has the No. 1-ranked adjusted defense on KenPom and the No. 4-scoring defense in the nation. The winner of this game will take on the winner of 1 seed UConn vs. 5 seed San Diego State on Saturday for a trip to the Final Four.

Here's what you need to know to watch Illinois vs. Iowa State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, including time, TV channel, streaming info, betting odds and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. Iowa State today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Illinois and Iowa State will square off in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on TBS. You can stream the game on the free March Madness Live app or on Sling TV. Kevin Harlen (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Andy Katz (sideline reporter) will have the call of the Fighting Illini vs. the Cyclones on TBS.

Illinois vs. Iowa State start time

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: Approximately 9:09 p.m. CT

Illinois and Iowa State will tip off at approximately 9:09 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 28 in Sweet 16 of the East Region at TD Garden in Boston. The Fighting Illini and Cyclones will take the court following the conclusion of 1 seed UConn vs. 5 seed San Diego State, which precedes Illinois vs. Iowa State.

Illinois vs. Iowa State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 26.

Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)

Over/under: 146.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -125 | Illinois +105

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Illinois' five most recent games. For the Illini's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 Illinois 89, Dusquesne 63 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 Illinois vs. Iowa State (NCAA Tournament)

Iowa State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Iowa State's five most recent games. For the Cyclones' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, March 14 Iowa State 76, Kansas State 57 (Big 12 Tournament) Friday, March 15 Iowa State 76, Baylor 62 (Big 12 Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Iowa State 69, Houston 41 (Big 12 Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Iowa State 82, South Dakota State 65 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 Iowa State 67, Washington State 56 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 Iowa State vs. Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

