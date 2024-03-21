What channel does Kansas basketball play Samford on today? Time, TV, streaming info

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2024 NCAA tournament opener is Thursday against Samford.

The No. 4-seed Jayhawks (22-10) and No. 13-seed Bulldogs (29-5) are matching up in the round of 64 in the Midwest region. Kansas has certainly struggled at times this season, especially late in Big 12 Conference play, but it’s still a team that came into the season as a national championship favorite. Samford has had a much stronger finish, and enters the tournament as the Southern Conference’s regular season and tournament champion.

Here’s how to watch Kansas basketball’s game against Samford in Salt Lake City, Utah:

What channel is Kansas basketball vs. Samford today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: Sling TV

The Jayhawks and Bulldogs will battle on TBS. One streaming option that is available is Sling TV.

Kansas basketball vs. Samford start time

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 8:55 p.m. (CT)

Kansas and Samford will tip off at 8:55 p.m. (CT) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kansas basketball 2023-24 schedule

Here are the Jayhawks’ past five games from their 2023-24 schedule. The full schedule is available here.

Feb. 27 (home): BYU 76, Kansas 68

March 2 (road): Baylor 82, Kansas 74

March 5 (home): Kansas 90, Kansas State 68

March 9 (road): Houston 76, Kansas 46

March 13 (neutral): Cincinnati 72, Kansas 52 in Big 12 Conference tournament

Samford basketball 2023-24 schedule

Here are the Bulldogs’ past five games from their 2023-24 schedule. The full schedule is available here.

Feb. 28 (road): Wofford 91, Samford 69

March 2 (home): Samford 92, The Citadel 80

March 9 (neutral): Samford 70, Mercer 57 in Southern Conference tournament

March 10 (neutral): Samford 84, Furman 77 in Southern Conference tournament

March 11 (neutral): Samford 76, ETSU 69 in Southern Conference tournament

Kansas redshirt senior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) lays in for two against Cincinnati in the first half of a Big 12 Conference tournament second round game on March 13, 2024 inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

