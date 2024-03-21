What channel does Kansas basketball play Samford on today? Time, TV, streaming info
LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2024 NCAA tournament opener is Thursday against Samford.
The No. 4-seed Jayhawks (22-10) and No. 13-seed Bulldogs (29-5) are matching up in the round of 64 in the Midwest region. Kansas has certainly struggled at times this season, especially late in Big 12 Conference play, but it’s still a team that came into the season as a national championship favorite. Samford has had a much stronger finish, and enters the tournament as the Southern Conference’s regular season and tournament champion.
Here’s how to watch Kansas basketball’s game against Samford in Salt Lake City, Utah:
What channel is Kansas basketball vs. Samford today?
TV channel: TBS
The Jayhawks and Bulldogs will battle on TBS. One streaming option that is available is Sling TV.
Kansas basketball vs. Samford start time
Date: Thursday, March 21
Time: 8:55 p.m. (CT)
Kansas and Samford will tip off at 8:55 p.m. (CT) at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kansas basketball 2023-24 schedule
Here are the Jayhawks’ past five games from their 2023-24 schedule. The full schedule is available here.
Feb. 27 (home): BYU 76, Kansas 68
March 2 (road): Baylor 82, Kansas 74
March 5 (home): Kansas 90, Kansas State 68
March 9 (road): Houston 76, Kansas 46
March 13 (neutral): Cincinnati 72, Kansas 52 in Big 12 Conference tournament
Samford basketball 2023-24 schedule
Here are the Bulldogs’ past five games from their 2023-24 schedule. The full schedule is available here.
Feb. 28 (road): Wofford 91, Samford 69
March 2 (home): Samford 92, The Citadel 80
March 9 (neutral): Samford 70, Mercer 57 in Southern Conference tournament
March 10 (neutral): Samford 84, Furman 77 in Southern Conference tournament
March 11 (neutral): Samford 76, ETSU 69 in Southern Conference tournament
