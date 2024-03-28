What channel is Clemson vs Arizona on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Clemson basketball looks to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history when it faces No. 2 seed Arizona in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (23-11) took care of No. 11 New Mexico and No. 3 Baylor to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history. Chase Hunter has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games in March Madness that has propelled the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament West Region semifinal.

Meanwhile, Arizona (27-8) defeated No. 15 Long Beach State and No. 7 Dayton to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2022.

MORE: Watch Clemson vs. Arizona live with Fubo (free trial)

The winner of the Clemson vs. Arizona game (7:09 p.m. ET, CBS) will face the winner of top-seeded North Carolina vs. No. 4 seed Alabama (which follows the Tigers' game) in the Elite Eight.

What channel is Clemson vs Arizona on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: You can stream the game through the March Madness Live app, your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Clemson basketball will tip off vs. the Arizona Wildcats on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Announcers for the game are Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce.

Clemson vs Arizona start time in Sweet 16 bracket

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Clemson and Arizona will play in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena.

Clemson vs Arizona odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Over/under: 151.5

Moneyline: Arizona (-350), Clemson (+260)

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the past five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/5 Syracuse, W (90-75) 3/9 Wake Forest, L (81-76) 3/13 Boston College, L (76-55) 3/22 New Mexico, W (77-56) 3/24 Baylor, W (72-64) 3/28 Clemson vs. Arizona (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

Arizona basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the past five games of Arizona's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/9 USC, L (78-65) 3/14 USC, W (70-49) 3/15 Oregon, L (67-59) 3/21 Long Beach State, W (85-65) 3/23 Dayton, W (78-68) 3/28 Arizona vs. Clemson (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson vs Arizona channel, time, streaming for Sweet 16 game today