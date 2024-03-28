What channel is Arizona vs Clemson on today? Time, TV schedule for 2024 March Madness Sweet 16 game

For the second time in three years under Tommy Lloyd, Arizona has found itself in the Sweet 16.

This time, the Arizona Wildcats (27-8, 15-5 Pac-12) are pitted against an ACC opponent in the Clemson Tigers. Clemson, which defeated 11 seed New Mexico and 3 seed Baylor as a 6 seed, is in its first Sweet 16 since 2018 and hoping to make its first Elite Eight since 1980. That would also tie the best finish in Clemson history.

Arizona, led by Caleb Love, is seeking its first Elite Eight appearance since 2015. Love dropped 19 to move the Wildcats past Dayton after Arizona dispatched Long Beach State in the first round, and the West bracket's 2 seed will now try to push its way forward.

Here's what to know as the Wildcats gear up to play Clemson in Los Angeles.

What channel is Arizona vs. Clemson on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

Arizona will tip off vs. Clemson on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo, which offers a free trial. Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter) will be on the call.

Arizona vs. Clemson start time

Date: Thursday, March 28

Time: 4:09 p.m. PT

Arizona and Clemson will play at 4:09 p.m. PT in crpyto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Arizona vs. Clemson odds

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday afternoon.

Spread: Arizona (-7.5)

Over/under: 151.5

Moneyline: Arizona -300 | Clemson +250

Arizona basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the last five games of Arizona's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Score Thursday, March 14 Arizona 70, USC 49 (Pac-12 Tournament) Friday, March 15 Oregon 67, Arizona 59 (Pac-12) Thursday, March 21 (2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 (2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 vs. (6) Clemson (NCAA Tournament)

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the past five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 Wake Forest 81, Clemson 76 Wednesday, March 13 Boston College 76, Clemson 75 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 22 (6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 vs. (2) Arizona (NCAA Tournament)

