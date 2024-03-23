Arizona Wildcats off to Sweet 16 after containing excellent Dayton offense in Round of 32

SALT LAKE CITY – Arizona stymied Dayton’s well-regarded offense enough to reach the Sweet 16 with a 78-68 win over the Flyers in a second-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday at the Delta Center.

Arizona built leads of up to 17 points in the first half and 15 in the second half, and never trailed after the first five minutes despite several Dayton runs. The Wildcats held the Flyers to just 40.7% shooting overall and 29.2% from 3-point range.

The Flyers entered the game with the 11th-most efficient offense and third-best 3-point shooting percentage in the country at 40.2.

Offensively, Arizona was dominant. The Wildcats shot 52.8% from the field while making 8 of 18 3-pointers to quiet a Delta Center crowd that was overwhelmingly rooting for the underdog Flyers.

The win moved Arizona (27-8) into a Sweet 16 game Thursday in Los Angeles against the winner of a game Sunday between third-seeded Baylor and sixth-seeded Clemson.

Dayton finished its season at 25-8.

Caleb Love led UA in scoring with 19 points while Pelle Larsson had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jaden Bradley added 12 in an off-game for starting point guard Kylan Boswell, who went 0 for 3 from the field with two assists in 18 minutes while struggling against the Flyers’ defensive pressure.

What sealed the win for Arizona

Bradley also made something of a dagger steal from Dayton star DaRon Holmes with 47 seconds left. Arizona was leading 73-64 when Holmes went inside for a layup but Bradley grabbed the ball, prompting Dayton to foul. UA freshman KJ Lewis then hit two free throws with 44 seconds left to give UA a 75-66 lead and the Wildcats hung on from there.

Arizona was only able to get limited help from center Oumar Ballo, with Ballo hitting 4 of 5 field goals but not taking a single free throw. Ballo played just 22 minutes while UA went with smaller lineups for 10 minutes of the game.

After struggling early in the second half, with Dayton creeping within three points, the Wildcats went on a 17-2 run over the middle of the half to take a 66-51 lead by the time Jaden Bradley hit a 3-pointer with 6:51 left.

After Dayton went on a 10-0 run toward the end of the first half to cut Arizona’s halftime lead to 40-33, the Wildcats struggled to gain any traction after halftime. They missed six of their first seven shots in the half while turning the ball over once in the first five minutes of the half, with Dayton cutting their lead to 45-39.

After UA's defense helped the Wildcats build a 17-point lead, 40-23 lead with 2:43 left, Arizona turned the ball over four times in the final 2:03 when the Flyers went on their 10-0 run.

With 1:45 left, Dayton big man DaRon Holmes picked off an errant pass from Caleb Love, leading to a fast-break dunk from Dayton's Enoch Cheeks, while UA guard Kylan Boswell turned the ball over with 49 seconds left, after which Koby Brea sank a 3-pointer.

Dayton not hitting their shots from deep

The Flyers had a chance to cut it even closer at the halftime buzzer, when another turnover led to Dayton's Javon Bennett spotting up in the right corner for a 3-pointer but it bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Entering the game with the nation’s 21st-most efficient offense and the third-best 3-point shooting percentage (40.2), Dayton shot just 35.5% overall and hit 5 of 15 3s.

Arizona dominated offensively for most of the half, shooting over 64.0% from the field while hitting 5 of 9 3-pointers.

Caleb Love led the Wildcats with 13 points while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers, while Pelle Larsson had five points, three rebounds and five assists.

UA led by up to 17 points, getting a 3-pointer and a layup from Larsson just after the five-minute mark, while a 3-pointer from Holmes at the top of the key cut it to 37-23.

Despite the early 10:45 a.m. local time start, Arizona’s defense fueled a 20-11 lead after the first nine minutes. UA held Dayton to just 3 of 10 shooting over the first eight minutes of the half before Koby Brea hit a 3-pointer and forced four Flyer turnovers that led to six UA points, including a breakaway dunk by Keshad Johnson.

Arizona went on to score seven straight points to take a 30-16 lead, getting a 3-pointer from Love, and a layup and dunk from Ballo.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona off to Sweet 16 after containing excellent Dayton offense