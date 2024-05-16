Championship Weekend returns to Phoenix in 2025 with Cup Series on NBC Sports

NASCAR announced on Thursday that Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway in 2025 with the Cup Series championship race on Nov. 2 on NBC Sports.

Since 2020, Phoenix Raceway has been the host of Championship Weekend when NASCAR crowns the best drivers in all three of its national series.

“Our fans are the heart and soul of Phoenix Raceway, and they create an unforgettable atmosphere for NASCAR Championship Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “They fill the grandstands and hillside and pack the GEICO Gecko Campground, which is nothing short of the best camping experience in all of NASCAR.”

The Phoenix reveal caps a week of 2025 schedule news. Earlier, NASCAR announced it would televise a bracket-style, in-season tournament during TNT Sports‘ portion of the 2025 schedule. The tourney will kick off Saturday night June 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Other news highlights included Amazon‘s Prime Video revealing it will start its 2025 race coverage with the May 25, 2025, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Plus, Daytona International Speedway unveiled the 2025 Daytona 500 logo for FOX Sports‘ coverage of “The Great American Race” on Feb. 16, 2025.

As part of NASCAR‘s historic media rights deal, NBC Sports will join FOX Sports, Amazon‘s Prime Video and TNT Sports (a division of Warner Bros. Discovery) in providing live coverage of all 38 Cup Series races beginning in 2025 and running through 2031.

NBC‘s portion of the 2025 schedule has 14 Cup races, including all of the Cup playoff races leading up to the championship at Phoenix.

Four of NBC‘s 14 races annually will be shown on NBC with the remaining events on the USA Network. Certain races will be simulcast on Peacock during NBC‘s stretch as well.

NBC and FOX are both part of NASCAR‘s current media-rights deal that has spanned 10 seasons and runs through 2024.