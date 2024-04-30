Championship title win 'my best season' - Winks

Harry Winks made his England debut against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifying match in October 2017 [Getty Images]

Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks says winning the Championship with the Foxes makes this season the best in his career to date.

Winks, 28, has made 46 appearances for the club since signing from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

He started Spurs' 2019 Champions League final and 2021 EFL Cup final defeats, but Leicester's 3-0 win at Preston on Monday night sealed his first trophy.

"It's something I have always wanted to experience in my career," Winks told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Personally, it's been my best season. I have loved every minute of it."

Winks played an important role at Spurs, particularly under Mauricio Pochettino's management, during which he was first selected for England in 2017.

But along with winning 10 caps for his country, he has endured spells out of his club sides, partly due to lengthy ankle injuries.

A great team bond

Harry Winks has played in 43 out of 45 league games during Leicester's promotion-winning campaign [Getty Images]

Last season, while on loan at Italian side Sampdoria, he had to wait until January until he was fit enough to make the first of 20 appearances for the team, who were relegated from Serie A.

Dropping down to the second tier with Leicester may have surprised a few people, but Winks has benefitted from a sense of togetherness under boss Enzo Maresca, who has masterminded the club's Premier League return.

"I cannot stress how important it is, in a 46-game season, to have a good squad with good people," he said.

"We've got that in abundance. I have loved the team bond, the style of play, it's perfect for me."

"I hope that can continue next season, and it's important we celebrate now."