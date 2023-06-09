Champions League final 2023: When is it, what TV channel is it on and what is the venue?

Kevin De Bruyne after winning the FA Cup final with Man City - Champions League final 2023: When is it, what TV channel is it on and what is the venue? - Getty Images/James Gill

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted the outcome of Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan will not define his career – but is desperate for a happier experience than two years ago.

De Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye-socket after a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the 2021 European Cup final in Porto.

“That is football,” De Bruyne said about the 2021 final. “I have never broken anything in my life and I come out of the Champions League final with a broken nose, a broken eye socket and concussion. It happens. There is nothing more I can do. I wished it was better but it wasn’t.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if City needed to win the European Cup to be remembered as a great team, De Bruyne added: “Most of the guys have been incredible anyway. Will it help? Yes. But one 90 minutes doesn’t define a career. I am on around 700 games. One 90 minutes out of 700 doesn’t define my career. But obviously it helps.

“There was belief anyway [City could win the treble] but there was no point talking about it before. We know now. I want to win the Champions League and I want to win the treble but we were getting ready to win the game [against United]. We should enjoy next week and hopefully we can perform the best we can.”

When is it?

This year’s Champions League final will take place on Saturday, June 10. Kick-off is set for 8pm (BST), 10pm local time.

Advertisement

How can I watch in the UK?

Coverage of the final in the UK is on BT Sport 1 HD. You can also watch in ultra-high definition on BT Sport Ultimate. BT Sport is also making the match free to view on its YouTube channel.

Thom Gibbs spoke to BT Sport’s lead football commentator, Darren Fletcher, about covering his eighth Champions League final.

How can I watch in the US?

In the United States, the Champions League final will be shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Where is it taking place?

The Champions League final will be held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium. It will be the second Champions League final to be staged there, with few needing reminding of the first – Liverpool beating AC Milan on penalties having trailed 3-0 at half-time back in 2005. The “Miracle of Istanbul” is one of the most sensational comebacks in the competition’s history.

Steven Gerrard lifts the Champions League trophy in 2005 - PA/Phil Noble

Who are the current champions?

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in Paris last year thanks to a Vinicius Junior second-half strike. It was the club’s 14th triumph in the competition, extending their own record. On the back of that victory, Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to win the European Cup four times. He is also the only one to have taken a team to five finals, but was denied the opportunity to reach a sixth after his side lost to City in this year’s semi-final.

Advertisement

What are the players saying?

By James Ducker

Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he is no longer the hero in his own household - with even his children swept away by Erling Haaland fever.

The Belgium midfielder has struck up a fearsome partnership with Haaland that could be crucial as City bid to beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday and clinch an extraordinary Treble.

And De Bruyne says Haaland’s impact has been so big that even his kids idolise the Norway striker over their own dad.

In fact, De Bruyne’s eldest son Mason is such a fan of Haaland that he has copied the 52-goal striker’s long, blond hairstyle – complete with a bun.

Advertisement

The seven-year-old made a beeline for Haaland during City’s Premier League title celebrations at the Etihad Stadium last month, with the giant Norwegian crouching down to give him a hug before Mason’s four-year-old brother, Rome, also sporting long hair, then arrived for a hug of his own.

An excited Mason was also later spotted playing football with Haaland on the pitch following the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

And De Bruyne – who also has a young daughter Suri – admitted his kids cannot get enough of the Scandinavian superstar.

“Erling is a superstar,” the City midfielder said. “It is not a problem! All three children have long hair.

Advertisement

“I see that with the kids at [Mason’s] school too. They all have hair like that. It’s funny.”

Victory in Istanbul would secure the 12th major trophy of Guardiola’s City reign. De Bruyne admitted City’s players now had an expectation of winning - but that it would be “boring” if they won everything all the time.

“The outside expectation is never higher than what we set ourselves as a goal,” he said. “We always want the best. I always want to give the best Kevin on the field. I know that sometimes things go less and sometimes better.

“But as I say: ‘We want to win everything’, but it is also not possible to win everything. If we win on Saturday, there will always be people saying we should have won the League Cup [this season] and you lost to Southampton.

Advertisement

“Those are moments that take place in a season at a time when you are not good. Or when the opponent was better. And then you just have to admit it. We cannot always win all matches. It would be boring otherwise.”

Who are the experts saying will win?

Kylian Mbappe:

It is going to be a great game. I think Manchester City are going to win.

Trent Alexander-Arnold:

I think City are always the favourites for everything.

What are the latest odds?

Manchester City 18/35

Inter Milan 13/2

Having a bet on the match? Find the best Champions League final free bets

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.