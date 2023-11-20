Chamon Metayer becomes UC Bearcats' first football player in 2023's transfer portal

Two days after catching a pair of touchdowns in the University of Cincinnati's 42-21 loss at West Virginia, tight end Chamon Metayer announced his departure.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pound redshirt sophomore had three catches against the Mountaineers including the two scoring passes from Emery Jones in the fourth quarter. He finished with three catches for 37 yards overall giving him 23 receptions on the season for 258 yards and five scores. In six games last year for Luke Fickell's Bearcats he had one catch for 32 yards in six games.

Metayer posted his intentions on X Monday afternoon:

More: 5 observations on Cincinnati Bearcat football lopsided loss at West Virginia

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Chamon Metayer (7) catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter during UC's 42-21 loss at West Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 18. Metayer has entered the transfer portal.

Thank you Cincinnati for everything🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/j5jHvNnOI6 — Takeemdeep 7 (@Takeemdeep7) November 20, 2023

"First and foremost, I want to thank the coaches for recruiting me to play at the University of Cincinnati. These last three years I have built great relationships & bonds that I will carry with me for my lifetime. I appreciate Coach Fick & Mike Denbrock for recruiting me to showcase my talents at the University of Cincinnati. The 2021-2022 seasons that can't be forgotten. The University of Cincinnati has blessed me in ways that I'm grateful for being able to put on a jersey and play in front of a great fan base has been the most enjoyable experience.

"I'd like to thank Coach Stepp, Coach Satterfield, Coombs & Stew (Walter Stewart) for everything they have done for me. To my main man Wild Bill & Coach (De'Rail) Sims & LD for uplifting me every day. I appreciate you guys so much and it's nothing but love for you guys. To my boss E3 Weez 5, 119 & my tight ends & QBs, I love you boys. I want to shout out the medical staff for getting me healthy and prepared for every game. Aaron, Greg, Zach, Jacob and Jim I love you guys and appreciate you guys for sticking with me through this journey. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left."

Neither of UC's top tight ends will play vs. Kansas

Metayer was trying to fill the shoes of recent NFL tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor. UC had tried using Metayer with Payten Singletary who has caught 12 passes this season.

Unfortunately, UC announced Singletary as done for the season Saturday after missing the WVU game. Now, Metayer, a Miami, Florida, native, is heading home for the holidays instead of playing the season's last game against Kansas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Chamon Metayer (7) catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter during UC's home loss to Iowa State on Oct. 14. Metayer entered the transfer portal prior to the season finale vs. Kansas.

Metayer had made a splash after redshirting as a freshman by catching a pair of touchdowns from Evan Prater in the 2022 spring game. However, he still sat behind Whyle and Taylor and dealt with injuries.

This season, in addition to his touchdowns at West Virginia, he also had two scores at BYU catching three passes for 59 yards. He had five catches for 50 yards in the Baylor loss at Nippert Stadium Oct. 21.

Who steps up?

In Saturday's game in Morgantown, Caleb Schmitz, Trevor Radosevich and Michael McCalmont all played the tight end position. Singletary and Barak Faulk are out injured. Metayer was UC's third-leading receiver with 23 catches. Of the remaining tight ends, Schmitz and McCalmont have one catch each.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati TE Chamon Metayer enters NCAA football transfer portal