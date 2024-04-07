Cesar Almeida calls out ex-champ Chris Weidman after UFC debut win over Dylan Budka

LAS VEGAS – Cesar Almeida beat Dylan Budka with a second-round TKO Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Almeida, who called out former middleweight champion Chris Weidman after the win in his UFC debut.

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka

Result: Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:13

Updated records: Almeida (5-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) def. Dylan Budka (7-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stats: Almeida got put on his backside three times and was controlled for nearly six minutes by Budka – but outstruck him 87-6 on his way to the TKO win.

Almeida on the fight's key moment

“I think it is a good performance because I showed my wrestling, my grappling and I can defend the takedowns. I train MMA now, and every day the guys are training wrestling a little bit. Some days more wrestling, all f*cking days, I train wrestling because it’s MMA”

PUNCHING his way to victory 💥 Cesar Almeida's UFC debut ends early with a TKO! #UFCVegas90 pic.twitter.com/enbQZK36JV — UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2024

Almeida on his kickboxing history with Alex Pereira

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (R-L) Dylan Budka and Cesar Almeida of Brazil trade strikes in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“Everybody (expected him to be a star in MMA) because he’s a big guy, strong guy. The guy (was) fighting at middleweight, but is tall like a heavyweight. (Now that he’s light heavyweight champion), he’s a very good name and the first name in MMA now.”

Almeida on what he wants next

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) fights Bruno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

“I think (Chris Weidman is) no winner. The last fight (against Bruno Silva), he used the fingers (with eye pokes to win). They say he’s a ‘Brazil killer.’ No, bro. You’re no Brazil killer. You need to stop me to say (that). (I’m not worried about eye pokes) because he can’t come close me. He can’t touch me.”

To hear more from Almeida, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

UFC Fight Night 240

