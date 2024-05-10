Celtics lose 118-94 to Cavaliers in brutal Game 2 blowout as the defense falls completely flat

The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-94 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series at TD Garden this past Thursday (May 9) night, the Celtics playing unserious defense vs. a motivated Cavs squad.

The series now tied up at 1-1 as it heads to Ohio for the next two contests, Boston fans are scratching their collective heads over how it could be that the Celtics have not yet learned the lessons that saw them bounced from previous postseasons in recent years. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, spent a lot of time on their most recent episode trying to contextualize the loss.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire