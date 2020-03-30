Celtics' Gordon Hayward sheds Rancho Santa Fe estate for $3.9 million

Gordon Hayward drives past the Clippers' Landry Shamet in a Feb. 9, 2019, game. Hayward has sold his two-plus-acre home in Rancho Santa Fe. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has sold an estate in the Fairbanks Ranch area of Rancho Santa Fe for $3.9 million.

The gated compound is set on more than two acres with expansive lawns, palms, a tennis court and a swimming pool.

The 6,395-square-foot main house, which was recently renovated, is accompanied by a casita and a guest house. Features include bi-folding doors, wide-plank wood floors, two offices and a chef’s kitchen. There are seven bedrooms and 7½ bathrooms spread across the three structures.

Hayward, 30, was averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Celtics before the NBA hit pause on the season because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to joining Boston during the 2017 offseason, he spent seven seasons with the Utah Jazz, making one all-star team (2017).

He bought the property in 2015 for $3.35 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Rande Turner and Sarah Tuttle Smith of Ranch and Coast Real Estate were the listing agents. Ali Ehsan of Ali Ehsan Realty represented the buyer.