Should the Celtics be concerned with Jayson Tatum’s shooting slump?

The Boston Celtics have won five of their six postseason games. They defeated the Miami Heat in the first round, losing once and holding Erik Spoelstra’s team to under 100 points on four occasions. They followed up those wins with a 25-point demolition of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday (May 7).

However, Jayson Tatum has yet to find his stride in scoring basketball. As such, some sections of the media have begun to question his contributions to the Celtics’ current success. In truth, Tatum is playing a complete brand of basketball. He’s playmaking at an elite level. He’s a talented screener and shot creator. He’s rebounding at a high clip and playing elite defense.

In a recent studio show from NBC Sports Boston, Eddie House shared his thoughts on Tatum’s current inefficiency from the field. Joined by Gary Washburn and Rob Poole, the trio debated how concerning the Celtics’ star player’s current slump should be.

