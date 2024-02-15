Celtics became third NBA team ever to achieve this feat in win vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics are entering the All-Star break on a high note after beating the Brooklyn Nets in back-to-back games, including a resounding 136-86 victory at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

It was the second time the Celtics have beaten an opponent by 50 or more points this season. The first instance was back on Nov. 1 when they defeated the Indiana Pacers 155-104.

The Celtics actually made some history with Wednesday's result by becoming just the third NBA team in history to earn multiple 50-point wins in a single season, joining the 1978-79 Milwaukee Bucks and 1992-93 Sacramento Kings.

No team has ever won three games by 50 or more points in a season, and based on how well the Celtics are playing, it wouldn't be shocking to see them earn that record.

The C's have a league-leading 43-12 record, giving them a six-game lead over the second-place Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings, which is a pretty substantial advantage. Boston is also one of two teams, along with the Oklahoma City Thunder, to rank top five in both offensive and defensive rating at the All-Star break.

It's been a great 2023-24 season for the Celtics so far, but this team ultimately will be judged on its playoff success. Winning Banner 18 is all that matters.