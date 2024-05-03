Celtics assistant coach Charless Lee reportedly a Los Angeles Lakers coaching target

It is looking increasingly less likely that the Boston Celtics will have assistant coach Charles Lee on their sidelines next season, with new reporting from the Athletic’s Jovan Buha suggesting another ball club is considering hiring him as head coach.

Lee, who is a candidate for the open Charlotte Hornets head coaching gig, is reportedly also a candidate for the now also-open Los Angeles Lakers coaching job recently vacated by Darvin Hamm. For this job, however, Lee is not one of the top candidates. That short list includes former NBAer and current podcaster JJ Redick, former Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, onetime Brooklyn Nets head coach and current Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.

Per Buha, Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue “would immediately become another candidate” if he were to split with his current employer, and Lee “is also an option.”

While that does not sound like the most ringing endorsement, that doesn’t mean Lee would not get the job, given his extensive experience and popular support in his current and prior coaching gigs.

One of the more popular names in coaching searches in recent seasons, even if this is not the gig he ends up taking, Celtics fans should expect one will open up soon.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire