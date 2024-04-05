Report: Celtics assistant Charles Lee ‘front-runner’ to be Charlotte Hornets next head coach

It is looking more likely each day that the Boston Celtics may have a Charles Lee-sized hole on their bench to fill this 2024 NBA offseason. The Celtics assistant is one of the hottest names out there in the Charlotte Hornets’ current search to replace current Hornets head coach Steve Clifford.

Clifford plans to transition to a front office role after this season, and Lee has been named as a top candidate by several outlets, most recently by the Charlotte Observer’s Roderick Boone. Per the reporter, Lee, Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Dallas Nuggets assistant Sean Sweeney and Brooklyn Nets assistant Will Weaver are all “early names to keep an eye on.”

“Two high-ranking officials on separate teams — one from each conference — believe Lee is a lead candidate and front-runner to be Clifford’s successor,” Boone notes, intriguingly.

The report makes sense, given the Celtics assistant was a hot name in coaching searches even before he left the Milwaukee Bucks to join Boston ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

