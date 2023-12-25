Cedric Tillman by the numbers against Houston

Cleveland (10-5) defeated Houston (8-7), 36-22, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Sunday during Week 16.

Former Vol Cedric Tillman recorded two receptions and seven receiving yards for Cleveland.

Tillman played wide receiver at Tennessee from 2018-22 for head coaches Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.

He recorded 109 receptions, 1,622 receiving yards, 17 receiving touchdowns and averaged 14.9 yards per reception at Tennessee.

Tillman is one of nine Tennessee players in school history to record a 200-yard receiving game. He recorded 10 receptions for 200 receiving yards and one touchdown against Georgia.

Cleveland will next play on Thursday versus the Jets. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire