Cedric Gray signs dotted line for rookie contract with Tennessee Titans

UNC defensive anchor Cedric Gray has reached another milestone in his pro journey, as he has signed the dotted line for his rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans.

It was announced Thursday morning that Gray had officially signed his rookie contract, just two days after his UNC teammate Drake Maye agreed to terms with the New England Patriots. Gray is already being discussed as the steal of the draft, falling to the Titans in the fourth round with the 106th overall pick.

Gray was one of the last to sign his contract from the Titans 2024 draft class, with only their second-round pick T’Vondre Sweat left to sign.

Officially a Titan ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tj1NsOsb4v — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 30, 2024

Per Spotrac, the deal is worth $4,854,492 over four years, including a $834,492 signing bonus.

Regardless of how much Gray pocketed from the deal, this is only the start for the vocal defensive linebacker. If he can have the same impact he did with the Tar Heels, his initial contract will look like a chump change compared to his next one.

