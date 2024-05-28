Drake Maye agrees to rookie deal with New England Patriots

Former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye has officially signed his rookie contract as the New England Patriots continue on with OTA’s this week in Foxborough.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo reported the news on Tuesday afternoon as it didn’t take took long for the rookie to agree to terms. The deal is worth worth $36.6 million over four years, including a $23.5 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

New England drafted Maye No. 3 overall in April’s 2024 NFL Draft hoping that he can be the answer for them at quarterback. Ever since they moved on from Tom Brady, the Patriots have struggled to find a replacement in terms of a franchise quarterback going through names like Cam Newton, Mac Jones and even Bailey Zappe.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Drake Maye on his rookie deal, source says. The No. 3 overall pick is under contract. pic.twitter.com/PloNSBoVUQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 28, 2024

After three years at North Carolina, including two as the starter, Maye decided to enter the NFL draft. He will sit behind Jacoby Brissett to start the offseason as the Patriots need to see Maye earn the starting job before naming him the starter for Week 1.

Maye was the third quarterback taken in the draft behind Caleb Williams who went No. 1 to the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels who went No. 2 to the Washington Commanders.

