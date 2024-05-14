CB Jerry Jacobs to visit Falcons, Vikings

Free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs is set to visit with a couple of NFC teams as he looks for a place to play in 2024.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jacobs has lined up visits with the Falcons and Vikings in the coming days. He visited with the Jaguars late last month as well.

Jacobs signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2021 and started 29 of the 40 games he played for the team. He made 12 of those starts last season, but went on injured reserve before the team's playoff run.

The Lions did not tender Jacobs as a restricted free agent despite his prominent role and his 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed last season.

