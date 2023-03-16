CB Isaiah Oliver agrees to 2-year deal with 49ers, per report

The Atlanta Falcons secondary is undergoing a bit of a makeover this offseason. First, the team signed free-agent safety Jessie Bates III to a four-year, $64 million deal on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Then on Wednesday, nickel CB Isaiah Oliver agreed to a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

#49ers agreed to terms with CB Isaiah Oliver, source says. The 2018 #Falcons second-round pick heads to Santa Clara after five years in Atlanta. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Oliver was originally drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. After a slow start to his Falcons career, he had success over the last two seasons under retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

The 26-year-old appeared in 62 games for Atlanta, recording two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 36 passes defended. Oliver now joins one of the NFL’s most talented defenses in San Francisco.

