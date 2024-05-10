CB Deantre Prince, K Cam Little sign rookie contracts with Jaguars

Jacksonville announced Friday afternoon that one of its two fifth-round selections and its sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, cornerback Deantre Prince and kicker Cam Little, respectively, have signed their rookie contracts with the Jaguars.

Prince and Little are the first members of Jacksonville’s nine-deep NFL draft class to have officially agreed to their rookie deals.

Prince, 6-foot, 183 pounds, posted 146 tackles with six for loss, six interceptions, 27 passes defended and two forced fumbles over four seasons with Ole Miss, not including his bridge season at Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2020.

“Super good athlete, physical, confident kid on the perimeter. Kind of a quieter guy but really locked in, super high football IQ,” Shrine Bowl director of football operations Eric Galko told Jaguars Wire about Prince, who participated in the prospect all-star game this February. “Uber-talented and tremendous athlete, he ran a 4.3-something I think at the combine, and that certainly shows up on film.

“He can press, get deep and play vertical too. I think if you want to run a little more man, or Cover 3 or Cover 1, he could do that a really high level in the NFL.”

Little, thr youngest kicker ever drafted at 20 years, eight months and 10 days old on draft day, connected on 53-of-64 field goal attempts (82.8%) with a long of 56 yards, set in 2023. He also went a perfect 129-of-129 on extra-point tries.

“We thought he was the best kicker in the draft and we were not alone among NFL teams,” Galko said.

“The leg, I’ve seen him make 65-plus yarders. I think he posted a 70-yarder on Twitter a couple weeks ago. Like, this guy has an absolute cannon. Incredibly accurate under 40 yards, obviously 40-to-50 he’s super accurate too. But like, he’s not going to miss a short kick for [Jacksonville]. He’s been one of the better kickoff kickers in the draft this year and he was one of the best in college football last year, too.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire