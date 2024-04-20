Cavs face Magic in first-round series

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for playoff basketball in downtown Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers return to the postseason for a second straight season, this time with a little postseason experience.

The fourth-seeded Cavaliers will face the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic in a best of 7 series. Cleveland will have homecourt advantage throughout the series, which begins on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cavs playoffs Round 1: Tickets, dates and times

A year ago, Jarrett Allen said the lights were a little too bright for the young Cavaliers. Cleveland also talked about how much more physical the New York Knicks were in that first-round series.

This year, the Cavs are the ones entering with the playoff experience. The team also worked all week long on being physical in practice, trying to simulate what the playoffs are all about.

On Friday, the team held their final practice before the playoffs began at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Georges Niang, the Cavaliers forward, talked about what makes the postseason so unique.

“Playoff basketball is a war, it’s intense, and there is nothing better. As a competitor, there is nothing better than leaving it all on the line, and I think that’s what playoff basketball is,” he said.

Craig Porter Jr. (left ankle; sprain) and Dean Wade (right knee; sprain) have been ruled out for game one on Saturday.

Playoffs schedule:

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Game 1: Cavs vs Orlando (HOME) 1:00 PM ESPN Monday, April 22, 2024 Game 2: Cavs vs Orlando (HOME) 7:00 PM NBA TV Thursday, April 25, 2024 Game 3: Cavs @ Orlando (AWAY) 7:00 PM NBA TV Saturday, April 27, 2024 Game 4: Cavs @ Orlando (AWAY) 1:00 PM TNT Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Game 5 (if necessary): Cavs vs Orlando (HOME) TBD TBD Friday, May 3, 2024 Game 6 (if necessary): Cavs @ Orlando (AWAY) TBD TBD Sunday, May 5, 2024 Game 7 (if necessary): Cavs vs Orlando (HOME) TBD TBD

