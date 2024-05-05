Carthage baseball, Mineola softball pick up big wins in win-or-go-home playoff games Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The high school baseball and softball playoffs are well underway across East Texas.

There were plenty of do-or-die playoff games Saturday, including down in Bullard where the Carthage Bulldogs faced off against the Palestine Wildcats in game three of their best-of-three 4A Region 3 Bi-District playoff series.

The Bulldogs shutout the Wildcats 3-0 to win game three and the series.

Carthage moves on to the 4A Region 3 area round of the playoffs where they’ll face Silsbee next week.

Hats off to the Palestine baseball team which finished this season with a school-record 18 wins.

The date, time and location of the Carthage-Silsbee area round matchup are to be determined.

Over at Tyler Legacy Saturday afternoon, the Mineola Lady Jackets softball team took on the New Diana Lady Eagles in game three of their best-of-three 3A Region 2 area round playoff series.

After New Diana walked it off to win game two 16-15, Mineola bounced back and jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in game three before cruising to a 16-6 victory to win the series and advance to the regional quarterfinals next week.

The Lady Jackets will play Queen City in the 3A Region 2 regional quarterfinals.

The date, time and location are also to be determined.

