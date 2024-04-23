Carlisle owners target immediate League One return

Carlisle United's return to League Two will be a short one in the eyes of joint-owner Tom Piatak II, given the resources available to fund their promotion bid next season.

The Cumbrians were relegated from the third tier this term, less than a year after winning promotion with a play-off final win against Stockport at Wembley.

Despite the disappointment, the Piatak family's Castle Sports Group - who took over earlier this campaign - is promising strong support.

"We're going to go in with everything we have," Piatak II told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"It [promotion] is always the ambition. If that's not your ambition in the game then I don't think you're approaching it the right way.

"We'll give it our best shot and if that's the way the cards fall then I think we'll all be really happy."

'Clearly we didn't get the results we were looking for'

The arrival of the Piataks through their Castle Sports Group takeover was a boost to the club, guaranteeing them financial security and an ability to bolster both playing and off-field areas of the club.

In an on-air Q&A with fans with BBC Radio Cumbria's Stephanie Finnon, the Piataks reiterated their prior commitment to outlay on players.

They did attempt to turn the tide for Carlisle with a number of signings in January, such as Harrogate striker Luke Armstrong, ex-Bolton midfielder Josh Vela and Bradford goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

While the investment did not deliver in terms of results, it will give the Cumbrians a strength in depth to build on during the summer.

"Clearly we didn't get the results we were looking for," Tom Piatak senior said.

"We can't put our finger exactly on what that is, but we're very confident that they're going to come together with the additions of the new signings over the summer that we're working on with the recruitment and analysis department.

"We're confident we can come out the gate very strong."