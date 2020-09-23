Cardinals’ Super Bowl odds take a leap after 2-0 start

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 to start the season and are quickly becoming one of the teams in the NFC gaining some attention for their overall play. With their start, they have gone from being a longshot to firmly being one of the legitimate competitors, according to BetMGM betting odds.

Back in the offseason after the NFL draft, the Cardinals were given +5000 or 50/1 odds to win the Super Bowl. Only nine teams had longer odds.

Following their Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers, those odds dropped to +3000 (30/1).

Now, after starting the season 2-0 and following their win over the Washington Football team with some of the best offensive and defensive numbers in the league, their odds dropped again to +2000 currently (20/1).

Only six teams have shorter odds. They have the same odds as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.

It just goes to show that there is some belief in the Cardinals building around the nation. After the run they have had in recent years, it is refreshing to see.

