Cardinals not projected to get any compensatory picks in 2025

The Arizona Cardinals were active in free agency this offseason. Their own free agents were not highly sought after.

As such, according to Over the Cap’s Nick Korte, they will not have any compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

This is no surprise.

Compensatory picks are awarded based on qualifying free agents signing with other teams and the ones a team signs from other teams.

The Cardinals added defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson, receiver Chris Moore, running back DeeJay Dallas and offensive lineman Evan Brown.

They lost receiver Marquise Brown, linebacker Zeke Turner and defensive lineman Leki Fotu to other teams.

It is beyond the compensatory period in free agency so any players lost or signed now will not matter moving forward.

