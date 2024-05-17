Cardinals take home losing streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (22-22, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-25, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (4-1, 3.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (2-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -115, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Boston Red Sox looking to break their four-game home skid.

St. Louis has an 18-25 record overall and a 6-11 record at home. The Cardinals are 11-19 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Boston has gone 12-9 on the road and 22-22 overall. The Red Sox have a 19-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has nine doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 13-for-32 with a double over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 13 doubles, six triples and two home runs while hitting .272 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 12-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.