Cardiff to wait and see over Adams' future

[Getty Images]

Erol Bulut says Ebou Adams will return to Cardiff City next season unless Derby County make a move to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

Adams helped the Rams win promotion back to the Championship after joining them on loan in January.

The 28-year-old had made nine appearances for Bulut’s Cardiff in the first half of the season and has another year to run on his Bluebirds contract.

Speaking after Derby clinched promotion last weekend – and amid suggestions the Pride Park club would like to sign him on a full-time deal - Adams said he did not know where he would be playing next season.

When asked about Adams’ situation, Cardiff boss Bulut said: “I congratulate him for the victory - they got promoted. He was a big part of the season, he helped the team a lot.

“New season, we are all together here we will see how it goes. He is still under contract at Cardiff City.

“Let’s see how he thinks, how his manager thinks, how the clubs think, Cardiff City and Derby. If they are interested, they have to discuss with our club.”