Captain Kelly 'proud' after 'fantastic' Coventry cup run

Coventry City captain Liam Kelly insists he is "proud" of his teammates, despite VAR ruining their "magical moment".

The former Kilmarnock midfielder was an unused substitute as Coventry were beaten on penalties in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United having seen an injury-time winner in extra-time chopped off by VAR.

Kelly spent three-and-a-half years with Killie between 2009 and 2013 and was part of the 2012 League Cup winning side.

He moved down south in 2013 and joined Coventry in 2017 (and has since become their longest serving player), but still has family in Scotland who made the trip to Wembley on Sunday.

"I had a lot of family come down for the game," he said.

"Some of them came straight from the Celtic semi-final at Hampden. They've been treated to two good semi-finals in the space of two days!

"It's been a fantastic run and full credit to the players out on the pitch because it was a moment to be proud of.

"Since I've been at Coventry, we've made a habit of scoring late but I've not seen a comeback like that. At 2-0 down you think maybe we can nick a goal and have a chance but then the third goes in and in all honesty the game looks like it's gone.

"But they managed to pull themselves back with a never-say-die attitude, not lying down, and giving it everything they had.

"We thought that was it, just for it to be taken away by what was an incredibly tight VAR call. That's what VAR is there for but it's ruined a magical FA Cup moment."