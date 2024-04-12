Capitals bring home skid into matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-27-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (37-31-11, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Washington is 37-31-11 overall and 20-12-7 at home. The Capitals have a 15-2-6 record in games decided by a goal.

Tampa Bay has a 44-27-8 record overall and a 20-17-3 record on the road. The Lightning have scored 278 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has 27 goals and 38 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 39 goals and 38 assists for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (upper body), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Ethan Bear: out (personal).

Lightning: Anthony Duclair: day to day (illness), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.